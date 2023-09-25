Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 2482.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2475.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2474.65 and closed at 2474.7. The stock's high for the day was 2489, while the low was 2458. The company has a market capitalization of 583,239.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 2768.5 and the lowest was 2393. On the BSE, there were 63,894 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2475.05, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2482.3

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2475.05 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -7.25, indicating a decrease of 7.25 from the previous day's closing price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2474.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 63,894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,474.7.

