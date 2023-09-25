Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2474.65 and closed at ₹2474.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹2489, while the low was ₹2458. The company has a market capitalization of ₹583,239.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹2768.5 and the lowest was ₹2393. On the BSE, there were 63,894 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2475.05 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -7.25, indicating a decrease of ₹7.25 from the previous day's closing price.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 63,894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,474.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!