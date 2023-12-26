Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks dip in trading

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2556.7 and closed at ₹2553.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2580, while the lowest was ₹2547.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹605,043.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 143,078 shares.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2572.65, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|-3.69%
|6 Months
|-2.5%
|YTD
|0.57%
|1 Year
|-2.64%
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2575.1. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 21.7, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹21.7.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, there were a total of 143,078 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2553.4.
