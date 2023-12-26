Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks dip in trading

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2556.7 and closed at ₹2553.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2580, while the lowest was ₹2547.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹605,043.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 143,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.