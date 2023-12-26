Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks dip in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 2575.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2572.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2556.7 and closed at 2553.4. The highest price reached during the day was 2580, while the lowest was 2547.3. The market capitalization of the company is 605,043.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 143,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2572.65, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2575.1

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2572.65, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months-3.69%
6 Months-2.5%
YTD0.57%
1 Year-2.64%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2575.1, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2553.4

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2575.1. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 21.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 21.7.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2553.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, there were a total of 143,078 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2553.4.

