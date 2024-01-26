Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ₹2456, while the closing price was ₹2444.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2468 and a low of ₹2421. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹570,974.17 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL was 218,937 shares.
26 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2444.1 on last trading day
