Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2580.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2567.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2576 and closed at ₹2580.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2586 and a low of ₹2562.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹603363.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 16689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08:20 AM IST
