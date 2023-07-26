Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2580.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2567.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2576 and closed at 2580.15. The stock reached a high of 2586 and a low of 2562.65. The company has a market capitalization of 603363.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 16689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2580.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,689 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,580.15.

