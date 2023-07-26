Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2576 and closed at ₹2580.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2586 and a low of ₹2562.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹603363.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 16689 shares.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2580.15 yesterday
