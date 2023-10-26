Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2476.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's 2478.55

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2474.95 and closed at ₹2484.6 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹2491.25 and the low was ₹2465. The company's market capitalization is ₹582,357.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 90,212 shares on the BSE.
Today, the closing price of Hindustan Unilever stock was ₹2476.15, representing a slight decrease of -0.1% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2478.55. The net change in the stock price was -2.4.
|Hindustan Unilever
|2476.15
|-2.4
|-0.1
|2768.5
|2393.0
|581794.04
|Godrej Consumer Products
|963.55
|-11.4
|-1.17
|1101.55
|793.7
|98541.81
|Dabur India
|511.3
|-6.55
|-1.26
|610.4
|504.0
|90590.27
|Marico
|537.7
|-4.35
|-0.8
|595.0
|462.95
|69529.15
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2040.95
|-32.35
|-1.56
|2128.85
|1434.6
|55510.91
Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2455.05 and a high of ₹2490 on the current day.
The 52-week low price for Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock is 2393.00000, while the 52-week high price is 2769.65000.
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2479 with a bid price of 2477.9 and an offer price of 2479.25. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The stock has an open interest of 1797000.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2479.25. There has been a slight change in the stock price with a percentage change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.7.
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.25 (+8.04%) & ₹0.05 (-95.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.0 (-0.66%) & ₹0.4 (-88.89%) respectively.
|Hindustan Unilever
|2484.5
|5.95
|0.24
|2768.5
|2393.0
|583755.95
|Godrej Consumer Products
|964.05
|-10.9
|-1.12
|1101.55
|793.7
|98592.94
|Dabur India
|512.0
|-5.85
|-1.13
|610.4
|504.0
|90714.29
|Marico
|536.5
|-5.55
|-1.02
|595.0
|462.95
|69373.98
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2044.75
|-28.55
|-1.38
|2128.85
|1434.6
|55614.26
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2486.6. There has been a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 8.05.
The Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day was ₹2455.05, while the high price was ₹2485.95.
Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, has a spot price of 2479.95. The bid price stands at 2474.45, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2476.15, accompanied by an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 1706700.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2482. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2526.56
|10 Days
|2539.55
|20 Days
|2514.40
|50 Days
|2519.18
|100 Days
|2585.00
|300 Days
|2566.63
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.4 (+8.57%) & ₹0.3 (-70.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.6 (-3.31%) & ₹0.9 (-75.0%) respectively.
The Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day is ₹2455.05 and the high price is ₹2485.95.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2476.2 with a net change of -2.35 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Hindustan Unilever, a leading FMCG company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹2471.05. The bid price for the stock is ₹2471.2, while the offer price is ₹2472.8. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,587,900 shares.
|Hindustan Unilever
|2472.0
|-6.55
|-0.26
|2768.5
|2393.0
|580818.96
|Godrej Consumer Products
|964.05
|-10.9
|-1.12
|1101.55
|793.7
|98592.94
|Dabur India
|511.95
|-5.9
|-1.14
|610.4
|504.0
|90705.43
|Marico
|539.4
|-2.65
|-0.49
|595.0
|462.95
|69748.97
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2057.55
|-15.75
|-0.76
|2128.85
|1434.6
|55962.4
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2473.75, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2455.05 and a high of ₹2476.25 today.
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹25.3 (-9.64%) & ₹0.05 (-75.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.55 (+29.47%) & ₹4.8 (+33.33%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|9
|9
|Buy
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Hold
|17
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2466.6 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -11.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.48% and has dropped by ₹11.95.
|Hindustan Unilever
|2463.3
|-15.25
|-0.62
|2768.5
|2393.0
|578774.82
|Godrej Consumer Products
|962.75
|-12.2
|-1.25
|1101.55
|793.7
|98459.99
|Dabur India
|508.05
|-9.8
|-1.89
|610.4
|504.0
|90014.44
|Marico
|535.25
|-6.8
|-1.25
|595.0
|462.95
|69212.34
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2043.0
|-30.3
|-1.46
|2128.85
|1434.6
|55566.66
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2466.05. The bid price is 2462.8, while the offer price is 2464.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for Hindustan Unilever is 1485900.
Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day was ₹2455.05, while the high price reached ₹2476.25.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2465. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -13.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.55 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.05 (-14.11%) & ₹0.05 (-75.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.4 (+28.48%) & ₹8.15 (+126.39%) respectively.
|Hindustan Unilever
|2460.0
|-18.55
|-0.75
|2768.5
|2393.0
|577999.45
|Godrej Consumer Products
|964.35
|-10.6
|-1.09
|1101.55
|793.7
|98623.62
|Dabur India
|512.25
|-5.6
|-1.08
|610.4
|504.0
|90758.58
|Marico
|538.9
|-3.15
|-0.58
|595.0
|462.95
|69684.32
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2049.5
|-23.8
|-1.15
|2128.85
|1434.6
|55743.45
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2461.2, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -17.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the net change is a decrease of ₹17.35. This data indicates a negative movement in the stock price of Hindustan Unilever.
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2468.45. The bid price is 2466.7 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2468.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 1406100.
Hindustan Unilever stock had a low of ₹2455.05 and a high of ₹2476.25 on the current day.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2467.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.44% in its value, resulting in a net change of -10.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.08%
|3 Months
|-0.12%
|6 Months
|-1.33%
|YTD
|-3.27%
|1 Year
|-1.12%
Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2455.05, with a percent change of -0.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹23.5.
Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 90212 shares and closed at a price of ₹2484.6.
