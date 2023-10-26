Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2476.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's 2478.55

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 2478.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2476.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2474.95 and closed at 2484.6 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 2491.25 and the low was 2465. The company's market capitalization is 582,357.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 90,212 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2476.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

Today, the closing price of Hindustan Unilever stock was 2476.15, representing a slight decrease of -0.1% from the previous day's closing price of 2478.55. The net change in the stock price was -2.4.

26 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2476.15-2.4-0.12768.52393.0581794.04
Godrej Consumer Products963.55-11.4-1.171101.55793.798541.81
Dabur India511.3-6.55-1.26610.4504.090590.27
Marico537.7-4.35-0.8595.0462.9569529.15
Colgate Palmolive India2040.95-32.35-1.562128.851434.655510.91
26 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2455.05 and a high of 2490 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock is 2393.00000, while the 52-week high price is 2769.65000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2465.45 as against previous close of 2476.6

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2479 with a bid price of 2477.9 and an offer price of 2479.25. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The stock has an open interest of 1797000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2479.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2479.25. There has been a slight change in the stock price with a percentage change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.7.

26 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.25 (+8.04%) & 0.05 (-95.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.0 (-0.66%) & 0.4 (-88.89%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2484.55.950.242768.52393.0583755.95
Godrej Consumer Products964.05-10.9-1.121101.55793.798592.94
Dabur India512.0-5.85-1.13610.4504.090714.29
Marico536.5-5.55-1.02595.0462.9569373.98
Colgate Palmolive India2044.75-28.55-1.382128.851434.655614.26
26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2486.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2486.6. There has been a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 8.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day was 2455.05, while the high price was 2485.95.

26 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2465.45 as against previous close of 2476.6

Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, has a spot price of 2479.95. The bid price stands at 2474.45, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 2476.15, accompanied by an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 1706700.

26 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2482, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2482. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2526.56
10 Days2539.55
20 Days2514.40
50 Days2519.18
100 Days2585.00
300 Days2566.63
26 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.4 (+8.57%) & 0.3 (-70.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.6 (-3.31%) & 0.9 (-75.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day is 2455.05 and the high price is 2485.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2476.2, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2476.2 with a net change of -2.35 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2465.45 as against previous close of 2476.6

Hindustan Unilever, a leading FMCG company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2471.05. The bid price for the stock is 2471.2, while the offer price is 2472.8. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,587,900 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2472.0-6.55-0.262768.52393.0580818.96
Godrej Consumer Products964.05-10.9-1.121101.55793.798592.94
Dabur India511.95-5.9-1.14610.4504.090705.43
Marico539.4-2.65-0.49595.0462.9569748.97
Colgate Palmolive India2057.55-15.75-0.762128.851434.655962.4
26 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2473.75, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2473.75, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2455.05 and a high of 2476.25 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.3 (-9.64%) & 0.05 (-75.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.55 (+29.47%) & 4.8 (+33.33%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy91099
Buy14151617
Hold17131212
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2466.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2466.6 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -11.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.48% and has dropped by 11.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2463.3-15.25-0.622768.52393.0578774.82
Godrej Consumer Products962.75-12.2-1.251101.55793.798459.99
Dabur India508.05-9.8-1.89610.4504.090014.44
Marico535.25-6.8-1.25595.0462.9569212.34
Colgate Palmolive India2043.0-30.3-1.462128.851434.655566.66
26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2465.45 as against previous close of 2476.6

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2466.05. The bid price is 2462.8, while the offer price is 2464.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for Hindustan Unilever is 1485900.

26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day was 2455.05, while the high price reached 2476.25.

26 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2465, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2465. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -13.55, suggesting a decrease of 13.55 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.05 (-14.11%) & 0.05 (-75.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.4 (+28.48%) & 8.15 (+126.39%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2460.0-18.55-0.752768.52393.0577999.45
Godrej Consumer Products964.35-10.6-1.091101.55793.798623.62
Dabur India512.25-5.6-1.08610.4504.090758.58
Marico538.9-3.15-0.58595.0462.9569684.32
Colgate Palmolive India2049.5-23.8-1.152128.851434.655743.45
26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2461.2, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2461.2, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -17.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the net change is a decrease of 17.35. This data indicates a negative movement in the stock price of Hindustan Unilever.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2465.45 as against previous close of 2476.6

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2468.45. The bid price is 2466.7 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2468.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 1406100.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock had a low of 2455.05 and a high of 2476.25 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2467.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2467.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.44% in its value, resulting in a net change of -10.8.

26 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.08%
3 Months-0.12%
6 Months-1.33%
YTD-3.27%
1 Year-1.12%
26 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2455.05, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹2478.55

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2455.05, with a percent change of -0.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.5, which means the stock has decreased by 23.5.

26 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2484.6 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 90212 shares and closed at a price of 2484.6.

