Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks in red as trading takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 2476.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2465 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2475.05 and closed at 2482.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2491 and a low of 2460.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 581,852.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 73,946 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2465, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2476.4

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2465. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -11.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.4. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months-10.96%
6 Months-0.93%
YTD-3.33%
1 Year-7.69%
26 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2475.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2476.4

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2475.1. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3.

26 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2482.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a total volume of 73,946 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,482.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.