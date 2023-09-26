Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks in red as trading takes a hit

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2475.05 and closed at ₹2482.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2491 and a low of ₹2460.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹581,852.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 73,946 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2465. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -11.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹11.4. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|-10.96%
|6 Months
|-0.93%
|YTD
|-3.33%
|1 Year
|-7.69%
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a total volume of 73,946 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,482.3.
