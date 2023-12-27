Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was ₹2578.65 and the close price was ₹2575.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2592 and a low of ₹2567.55. The market capitalization for the company is ₹607,545.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,861 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2575.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 43,861. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,575.1.