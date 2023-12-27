Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 2575.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2585.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Hindustan Unilever was 2578.65 and the close price was 2575.1. The stock reached a high of 2592 and a low of 2567.55. The market capitalization for the company is 607,545.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2575.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 43,861. The closing price for the stock was 2,575.1.

