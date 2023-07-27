Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2567.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2581 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2571.3 and closed at ₹2567.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2599 and a low of ₹2571.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is ₹606,429.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 20,419 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:19:28 AM IST
