Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2567.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2581 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2571.3 and closed at 2567.95. The stock reached a high of 2599 and a low of 2571.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is 606,429.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 20,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:19:28 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2567.95 yesterday

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 20,419 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2567.95.

