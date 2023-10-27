Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2480, up 0.16% from yesterday's 2476.15

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2455.05 and closed at ₹2478.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2490 and a low of ₹2455.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹581794.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 260,865 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Hindustan Unilever stock was ₹2480, representing a 0.16% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹2476.15. The net change in stock price was an increase of ₹3.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2480.0
|3.85
|0.16
|2768.5
|2393.0
|582698.63
|Godrej Consumer Products
|991.0
|27.1
|2.81
|1101.55
|793.7
|101349.11
|Dabur India
|524.85
|18.2
|3.59
|610.4
|504.0
|92991.01
|Marico
|537.85
|0.15
|0.03
|595.0
|462.95
|69548.54
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2079.4
|46.9
|2.31
|2128.85
|1434.6
|56556.69
The Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day is ₹2463.65 and the high price is ₹2494.95.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is currently trading at a spot price of 2485.05. The bid price and offer price are 2479.35 and 2479.75 respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The open interest for HUL stands at 7895400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52-week low price for Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock is 2393.00, while the 52-week high price is 2769.65.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2484.35, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, resulting in a positive net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever Shareholdings
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.6 (-0.52%) & ₹48.9 (+1.98%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (-29.6%) & ₹47.2 (-12.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2486.15. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 10, suggesting that the stock has increased by 10 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2486.15
|10.0
|0.4
|2768.5
|2393.0
|584143.63
|Godrej Consumer Products
|983.6
|19.7
|2.04
|1101.55
|793.7
|100592.31
|Dabur India
|524.25
|17.6
|3.47
|610.4
|504.0
|92884.7
|Marico
|536.85
|-0.85
|-0.16
|595.0
|462.95
|69419.23
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2078.55
|46.05
|2.27
|2128.85
|1434.6
|56533.57
The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2463.65 and a high price of ₹2494.95 on the current day.
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2489.9. The bid price is at 2481.9 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is at 2482.4 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7871100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2492.45. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock price for Hindustan Unilever has seen a small increase.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2510.78
|10 Days
|2535.76
|20 Days
|2514.51
|50 Days
|2518.00
|100 Days
|2583.18
|300 Days
|2566.19
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹30.25 (+5.22%) & ₹51.15 (+6.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (-29.6%) & ₹20.8 (-21.66%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2463.65 and a high price of ₹2487.2 for the current day.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2486.75 with a percent change of 0.43. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.6, which means the stock has gained 10.6 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2483.3
|7.15
|0.29
|2768.5
|2393.0
|583474.0
|Godrej Consumer Products
|977.6
|13.7
|1.42
|1101.55
|793.7
|99978.69
|Dabur India
|522.75
|16.1
|3.18
|610.4
|504.0
|92618.93
|Marico
|538.4
|0.7
|0.13
|595.0
|462.95
|69619.66
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2062.75
|30.25
|1.49
|2128.85
|1434.6
|56103.84
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2480. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.85.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM
Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day is ₹2463.65 and the high price is ₹2485.7.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|9
|9
|Buy
|15
|14
|16
|17
|Hold
|17
|15
|12
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.75 (+0.0%) & ₹48.4 (+0.94%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.6 (-15.26%) & ₹24.0 (-9.6%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2477.75. There has been a slight increase of 0.06% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2477.4
|1.25
|0.05
|2768.5
|2393.0
|582087.74
|Godrej Consumer Products
|973.0
|9.1
|0.94
|1101.55
|793.7
|99508.25
|Dabur India
|522.2
|15.55
|3.07
|610.4
|504.0
|92521.49
|Marico
|537.6
|-0.1
|-0.02
|595.0
|462.95
|69516.22
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2020.0
|-12.5
|-0.62
|2128.85
|1434.6
|54941.1
The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2463.65 and a high price of ₹2479.85 on the current day.
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2471.3, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹27.5 (-4.35%) & ₹45.85 (-4.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.0 (+0.31%) & ₹27.9 (+5.08%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2470.2
|-5.95
|-0.24
|2768.5
|2393.0
|580396.03
|Godrej Consumer Products
|976.7
|12.8
|1.33
|1101.55
|793.7
|99886.65
|Dabur India
|518.2
|11.55
|2.28
|610.4
|504.0
|91812.78
|Marico
|537.5
|-0.2
|-0.04
|595.0
|462.95
|69503.29
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2025.75
|-6.75
|-0.33
|2128.85
|1434.6
|55097.49
On the given day, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2469.75. The percent change in the stock price is -0.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.4, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹6.4.
The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2463.65 and a high price of ₹2479.85 for the current day.
Hindustan Unilever, a renowned consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹2465.5. The bid price stands at ₹2463.7 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is ₹2464.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 7,854,600, indicating significant market activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2476.15, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.82%
|3 Months
|1.12%
|6 Months
|0.3%
|YTD
|-3.31%
|1 Year
|-1.16%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2476.15, with a net change of -2.4 and a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.4 or 0.1% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 260,865. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,478.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!