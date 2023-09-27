Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 2476.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2479.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2476.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2489.5 and a low of 2461.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 582,616.4 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 55,226 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2479.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2476.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2479.65 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2476.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,226. The closing price of the shares was 2,476.4.

