Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2476.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2489.5 and a low of ₹2461.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹582,616.4 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 55,226 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2479.65 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
