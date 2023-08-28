Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop in Trading

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ₹2575, and the closing price was ₹2579.7. The stock had a high of ₹2580.15 and a low of ₹2553. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹599944.63 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL was 73842 shares.

