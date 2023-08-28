Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop in Trading

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ₹2575, and the closing price was ₹2579.7. The stock had a high of ₹2580.15 and a low of ₹2553. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹599944.63 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL was 73842 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2543. It has experienced a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.35, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|-6.9%
|6 Months
|3.19%
|YTD
|0.1%
|1 Year
|-0.41%
The current data for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock shows that the price is ₹2553.4. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹26.3 in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a decline in the stock price of HUL.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 73,842. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,579.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!