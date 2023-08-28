Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 2567.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2543 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was 2575, and the closing price was 2579.7. The stock had a high of 2580.15 and a low of 2553. The market capitalization of HUL is 599944.63 crore, and its 52-week high and low are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL was 73842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2543, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹2567.35

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2543. It has experienced a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.35, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by that amount.

28 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months-6.9%
6 Months3.19%
YTD0.1%
1 Year-0.41%
28 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2553.4, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹2579.7

The current data for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock shows that the price is 2553.4. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.3, suggesting a decrease of 26.3 in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a decline in the stock price of HUL.

28 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2579.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 73,842. The closing price for the shares was 2,579.7.

