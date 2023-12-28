Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2588.65 and closed at ₹2585.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2613 and a low of ₹2580.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹613,067.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 145,757 shares.

