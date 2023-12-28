Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 2585.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2609.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2588.65 and closed at 2585.75. The stock reached a high of 2613 and a low of 2580.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 613,067.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 145,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2585.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 145,757. The closing price for the stock was 2,585.75.

