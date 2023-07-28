comScore
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees stock gains in trading today
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees stock gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 2570.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2580 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2575.95 and closed at 2582.65. The highest price reached during the day was 2582, while the lowest price was 2552.9. The market capitalization of the company is 605,924.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 26,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:22:17 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2580, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2570.85

The Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2580 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 9.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the net change is a positive 9.15.

28 Jul 2023, 09:08:14 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2578.85, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2582.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2578.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.15 percent, resulting in a net change of -3.8.

28 Jul 2023, 08:08:15 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2582.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 26,092 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,582.65.

