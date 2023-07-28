Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees stock gains in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2575.95 and closed at ₹2582.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2582, while the lowest price was ₹2552.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹605,924.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 26,092 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2580, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2570.85
The Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2580 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 9.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the net change is a positive 9.15.
Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2578.85, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2582.65
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2578.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.15 percent, resulting in a net change of -3.8.
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2582.65 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 26,092 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,582.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!