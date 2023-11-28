Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2511.15 and closed at ₹2520.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2520.8, while the lowest was ₹2507.35. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹590910.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 158210 shares.
Today, Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2513.5 and a high of ₹2528.
The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2518.45 with a percentage change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.14% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, indicating a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-3.5%
|6 Months
|-5.17%
|YTD
|-1.79%
|1 Year
|-1.33%
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2514.95. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹5.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 158,210 shares and closed at a price of ₹2520.45.
