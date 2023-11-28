Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 2514.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2518.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2511.15 and closed at 2520.45. The highest price reached during the day was 2520.8, while the lowest was 2507.35. The company's market capitalization is currently at 590910.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 158210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2513.5 and a high of 2528.

28 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2518.45, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2514.95

The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2518.45 with a percentage change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.14% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, indicating a slight increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-3.5%
6 Months-5.17%
YTD-1.79%
1 Year-1.33%
28 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2514.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2520.45

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2514.95. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, which means the stock has decreased by 5.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2520.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 158,210 shares and closed at a price of 2520.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.