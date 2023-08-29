Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock falls as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 2567.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2555.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2562.05 and closed at 2567.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2564.4 and a low of 2539 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is 600,332.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 29,562.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2555.05, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2567.35

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2555.05. It has experienced a 0.48% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -12.3.

29 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2567.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's BSE volume was 29,562 shares with a closing price of 2,567.35.

