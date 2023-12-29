Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2609.3 and closed at ₹2609.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2638 and a low of ₹2606.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is ₹618,847.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. On the BSE, 103,914 shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.