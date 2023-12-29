Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 2609.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2633.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2609.3 and closed at 2609.25. The stock reached a high of 2638 and a low of 2606.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is 618,847.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. On the BSE, 103,914 shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2609.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 103,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,609.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.