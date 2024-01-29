Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2456, and it closed at ₹2444.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2468 and a low of ₹2421. The market capitalization of the company was ₹570,974.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low was ₹2365.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 218,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.