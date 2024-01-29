Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 2444.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2430.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was 2456, and it closed at 2444.1. The stock reached a high of 2468 and a low of 2421. The market capitalization of the company was 570,974.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2768.5, while the 52-week low was 2365.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 218,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST

