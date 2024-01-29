Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2456, and it closed at ₹2444.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2468 and a low of ₹2421. The market capitalization of the company was ₹570,974.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low was ₹2365.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 218,937 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2444.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total trading volume was 218,937 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2444.1.