Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2514.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2511.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2520 and closed at 2514.95. The stock reached a high of 2528 and a low of 2501 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 590,041.11 crore. The highest price the stock has reached in the past 52 weeks is 2768.5, while the lowest price is 2393. The BSE volume for Hindustan Unilever was 68,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2509.2 and a high of 2519 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2511.25, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2514.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2511.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, implying a decrease of 3.7.

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months-2.27%
6 Months-5.5%
YTD-1.97%
1 Year-0.58%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2511.25, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2514.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2511.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.7.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2514.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 68,002 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,514.95.

