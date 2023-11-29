Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2520 and closed at ₹2514.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2528 and a low of ₹2501 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹590,041.11 crore. The highest price the stock has reached in the past 52 weeks is ₹2768.5, while the lowest price is ₹2393. The BSE volume for Hindustan Unilever was 68,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.