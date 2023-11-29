Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2520 and closed at ₹2514.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2528 and a low of ₹2501 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹590,041.11 crore. The highest price the stock has reached in the past 52 weeks is ₹2768.5, while the lowest price is ₹2393. The BSE volume for Hindustan Unilever was 68,002 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2509.2 and a high of ₹2519 on the current day.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2511.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, implying a decrease of ₹3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|-2.27%
|6 Months
|-5.5%
|YTD
|-1.97%
|1 Year
|-0.58%
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 68,002 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,514.95.
