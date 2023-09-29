Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge, investors concerned

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 2501.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2460.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2514.85 and closed at 2501.3. The highest price reached during the day was 2514.85, while the lowest price was 2451.65. The company has a market capitalization of 578046.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. A total of 100335 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2460.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹2501.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2460.2. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -41.1, indicating a decrease of 41.1 in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2501.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE was 100,335. The closing price for the shares was 2,501.3.

