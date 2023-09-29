Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge, investors concerned

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2514.85 and closed at ₹2501.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2514.85, while the lowest price was ₹2451.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹578046.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. A total of 100335 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2460.2. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -41.1, indicating a decrease of ₹41.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE was 100,335. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,501.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!