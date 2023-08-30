comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Sees Growth Today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2526.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2531.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver
Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2556.15 and closed at 2555.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2558.15 and a low of 2523 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 593,565.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:45:31 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2531.9, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2526.25

Hindustan Unilever stock has a current price of 2531.9 with a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:48 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-7.99%
6 Months2.66%
YTD-1.36%
1 Year-1.93%
30 Aug 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:08:48 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2526.25, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹2555.05

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2526.25. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.8, which means the stock has decreased by 28.8.

30 Aug 2023, 08:22:19 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2555.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 17,479 shares and closed at a price of 2,555.05.

