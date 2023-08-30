Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Sees Growth Today

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2556.15 and closed at ₹2555.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2558.15 and a low of ₹2523 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹593,565.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,479 shares.
Hindustan Unilever stock has a current price of ₹2531.9 with a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-7.99%
|6 Months
|2.66%
|YTD
|-1.36%
|1 Year
|-1.93%
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2526.25. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹28.8.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 17,479 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,555.05.
