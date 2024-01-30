Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever, the stock opened at ₹2414.9 and closed at ₹2430.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2449.25, while the lowest price was ₹2414. The market capitalization of the company is ₹574,334.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2365.5. The BSE volume for the day was 44,580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.72%
|3 Months
|-12.12%
|6 Months
|-4.55%
|YTD
|-8.24%
|1 Year
|-6.42%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2444.4, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 14.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently ₹2444.4. It has experienced a 0.59% increase, resulting in a net change of 14.3.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a total volume of 44,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2430.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!