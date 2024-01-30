Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever, the stock opened at ₹2414.9 and closed at ₹2430.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2449.25, while the lowest price was ₹2414. The market capitalization of the company is ₹574,334.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2365.5. The BSE volume for the day was 44,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.