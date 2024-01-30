Hello User
e-paper

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 2430.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2444.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever, the stock opened at 2414.9 and closed at 2430.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2449.25, while the lowest price was 2414. The market capitalization of the company is 574,334.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2365.5. The BSE volume for the day was 44,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.72%
3 Months-12.12%
6 Months-4.55%
YTD-8.24%
1 Year-6.42%
30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2444.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2430.1

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2444.4, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 14.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2444.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2430.1

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently 2444.4. It has experienced a 0.59% increase, resulting in a net change of 14.3.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2430.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a total volume of 44,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2430.1.

