Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees a surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 2524.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2534.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2509.9 and closed at 2511.25. The stock reached a high of 2527.75 and a low of 2509.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 593,048.58 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 2768.5 and a 52-week low of 2393. The company traded at a volume of 34,704 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2534.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2524.05

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is 2534.5. There has been a 0.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.45. This means that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months-2.98%
6 Months-5.34%
YTD-1.41%
1 Year-4.14%
30 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2520, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2524.05

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2520. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.05, suggesting a decline of 4.05.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2511.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 34,704 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,511.25.

