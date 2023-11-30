Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees a surge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2509.9 and closed at ₹2511.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2527.75 and a low of ₹2509.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹593,048.58 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹2768.5 and a 52-week low of ₹2393. The company traded at a volume of 34,704 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is ₹2534.5. There has been a 0.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.45. This means that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|-2.98%
|6 Months
|-5.34%
|YTD
|-1.41%
|1 Year
|-4.14%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2520. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.05, suggesting a decline of ₹4.05.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 34,704 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,511.25.
