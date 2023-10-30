Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 2481.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2468.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2472.5 and closed at 2476.15. The highest price reached during the day was 2494.95, while the lowest price was 2463.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at 582,698.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. A total of 46182 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months-0.39%
6 Months1.01%
YTD-3.08%
1 Year-1.47%
30 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2468.55, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2481.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2468.55. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, which means the stock price has decreased by 13.15.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2476.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 46,182 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,476.15.

