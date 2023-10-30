Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2472.5 and closed at ₹2476.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2494.95, while the lowest price was ₹2463.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹582,698.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. A total of 46182 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|-0.39%
|6 Months
|1.01%
|YTD
|-3.08%
|1 Year
|-1.47%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2468.55. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹13.15.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 46,182 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,476.15.
