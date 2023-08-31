comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 2526.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2532.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was 2527 and the close price was 2526.25. The stock reached a high of 2536 and a low of 2520.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 594,928.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:17:18 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2526.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 58,076 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,526.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App