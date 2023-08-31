Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 2526.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2532.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2527 and the close price was ₹2526.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2536 and a low of ₹2520.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹594,928.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:17:18 AM IST
