Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Sees a Positive Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2478.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2487.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2468.55 and closed at 2481.7. The stock reached a high of 2492 and a low of 2462.85. The market capitalization of the company is 582,346.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2487.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2478.5

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2487.25, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2481.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 11,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 2,481.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.