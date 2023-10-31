Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Sees a Positive Surge

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2468.55 and closed at ₹2481.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2492 and a low of ₹2462.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹582,346.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.