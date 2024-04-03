Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2288.8 and closed at ₹2286.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2295 and the low was ₹2277. The market cap stood at ₹537234.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2768.5 and ₹2222 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 119151 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|-14.9%
|6 Months
|-7.38%
|YTD
|-14.16%
|1 Year
|-9.83%
