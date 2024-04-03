Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 2286.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2267.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2288.8 and closed at 2286.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2295 and the low was 2277. The market cap stood at 537234.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2768.5 and 2222 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 119151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2267.4, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2286.5

The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2267.4 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -19.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock reached a high of 2285.7 and a low of 2261.75 on the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever April futures opened at 2288.05 as against previous close of 2297.55

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2262.15 with a bid price of 2272.75 and an offer price of 2273.75. The stock has an open interest of 18375000 contracts, with a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2265.95, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹2286.5

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2265.95 with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -20.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months-14.9%
6 Months-7.38%
YTD-14.16%
1 Year-9.83%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2286.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2286.65

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2286.5 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2286.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 119151 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2286.65.

