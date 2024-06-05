Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 03:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 4.34 %. The stock closed at 2496.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2604.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock on the last day opened at 2525.05 and closed at 2496.2. The high for the day was 2723.9 and the low was 2525.05. With a market capitalization of 616920.43 crore, the 52-week high was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 370148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2604.5, up 4.34% from yesterday's ₹2496.2

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Unilever has surpassed the first resistance of 2552.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2615.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2615.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

05 Jun 2024, 02:55 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Unilever share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 02:55 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2362.99
10 Days2348.17
20 Days2330.57
50 Days2292.75
100 Days2383.71
300 Days2450.38
05 Jun 2024, 02:41 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 2612.28 and 2601.32, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
05 Jun 2024, 02:12 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2740.5, 5.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2296.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3182.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8788
    Buy12121311
    Hold11121314
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jun 2024, 02:00 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2496.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2723.9 & 2525.05 yesterday to end at 2496.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

