Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock on the last day opened at ₹2525.05 and closed at ₹2496.2. The high for the day was ₹2723.9 and the low was ₹2525.05. With a market capitalization of ₹616920.43 crore, the 52-week high was ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low was ₹2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 370148 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Unilever has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2552.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2615.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2615.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Unilever share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2362.99
|10 Days
|2348.17
|20 Days
|2330.57
|50 Days
|2292.75
|100 Days
|2383.71
|300 Days
|2450.38
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 2612.28 and 2601.32, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2740.5, 5.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2296.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3182.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Hold
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2723.9 & ₹2525.05 yesterday to end at ₹2496.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend