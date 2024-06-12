Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2564.1 and closed at ₹2564.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2577.05 and the low was ₹2552.2. The market cap stood at ₹600,543.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2768.5 and ₹2170.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,074 shares traded.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2571.27
|Support 1
|2546.42
|Resistance 2
|2586.58
|Support 2
|2536.88
|Resistance 3
|2596.12
|Support 3
|2521.57
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2740.5, 7.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2296.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3182.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1402 k & BSE volume was 54 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2577.05 & ₹2552.2 yesterday to end at ₹2564.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend