Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 2564.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2555.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2564.1 and closed at 2564.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2577.05 and the low was 2552.2. The market cap stood at 600,543.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 2768.5 and 2170.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,074 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12571.27Support 12546.42
Resistance 22586.58Support 22536.88
Resistance 32596.12Support 32521.57
12 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2740.5, 7.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2296.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3182.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy12121211
    Hold11111214
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1456 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2711 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1402 k & BSE volume was 54 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2564.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2577.05 & 2552.2 yesterday to end at 2564.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

