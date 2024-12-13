Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2349.95 and closed at ₹2344.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2361.35 and a low of ₹2333.40 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹550,967.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3022.47 and a low of ₹2161.64. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Hindustan Unilever's trading volume has increased by 154.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹2363.15, reflecting a rise of 0.79%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever reached a high of 2354.0 and a low of 2335.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved past the hourly resistance levels of 2351.4 and 2360.45, suggesting a positive market trend. Traders might consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2358.63
|Support 1
|2339.63
|Resistance 2
|2365.82
|Support 2
|2327.82
|Resistance 3
|2377.63
|Support 3
|2320.63
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2361.35 & ₹2333.4 yesterday to end at ₹2346.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend