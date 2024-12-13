Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 2344.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2346.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2349.95 and closed at 2344.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2361.35 and a low of 2333.40 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 550,967.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 3022.47 and a low of 2161.64. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 11:49 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 154.10% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Hindustan Unilever's trading volume has increased by 154.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 2363.15, reflecting a rise of 0.79%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.

13 Dec 2024, 11:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever reached a high of 2354.0 and a low of 2335.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved past the hourly resistance levels of 2351.4 and 2360.45, suggesting a positive market trend. Traders might consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12358.63Support 12339.63
Resistance 22365.82Support 22327.82
Resistance 32377.63Support 32320.63
13 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2344.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2361.35 & 2333.4 yesterday to end at 2346.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

