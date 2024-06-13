Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 2555.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2529 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2574.45 and closed at 2555.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 2574.45, while the lowest was 2517.5. The market capitalization stood at 594,211.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2768.5 and 2170.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,580 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1790 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2771 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1754 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2555.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2574.45 & 2517.5 yesterday to end at 2555.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.