Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2495.35 and closed at ₹2529. The high for the day was ₹2505 and the low was ₹2446.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹584472.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low was ₹2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 143463 shares.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2514.3
|Support 1
|2456.2
|Resistance 2
|2538.7
|Support 2
|2422.5
|Resistance 3
|2572.4
|Support 3
|2398.1
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2740.5, 10.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2296.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3182.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2505 & ₹2446.9 yesterday to end at ₹2529. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend