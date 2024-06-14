Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 2529 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2487.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2495.35 and closed at 2529. The high for the day was 2505 and the low was 2446.9. The market capitalization stood at 584472.57 crore. The 52-week high was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 143463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12514.3Support 12456.2
Resistance 22538.7Support 22422.5
Resistance 32572.4Support 32398.1
14 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2740.5, 10.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2296.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3182.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy12121211
    Hold11111214
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2886 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2529 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2505 & 2446.9 yesterday to end at 2529. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

