Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 2344.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2389.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2349.95 and closed at 2344.55, experiencing a high of 2395 and a low of 2333.4. The company has a market capitalization of 561,575.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 3022.47 and a low of 2161.64. The BSE volume for the day was 120,847 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12411.9Support 12350.3
Resistance 22434.25Support 22311.05
Resistance 32473.5Support 32288.7
16 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2860.0, 19.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2057.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy15151312
    Hold10101111
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2031 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2344.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2395 & 2333.4 yesterday to end at 2389.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.