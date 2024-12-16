Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 2344.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2389.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.