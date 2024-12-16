Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2349.95 and closed at ₹2344.55, experiencing a high of ₹2395 and a low of ₹2333.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹561,575.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹3022.47 and a low of ₹2161.64. The BSE volume for the day was 120,847 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2411.9
|Support 1
|2350.3
|Resistance 2
|2434.25
|Support 2
|2311.05
|Resistance 3
|2473.5
|Support 3
|2288.7
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 19.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2395 & ₹2333.4 yesterday to end at ₹2389.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend