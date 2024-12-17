Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2394.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹2389.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2394.2 and a low of ₹2362.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹555,948.6 crore, Hindustan Unilever's shares traded at a volume of 70,528 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3022.47, while the 52-week low is ₹2161.64.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹2370.50. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 5.84%, also standing at ₹2370.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|-15.89%
|6 Months
|-4.2%
|YTD
|-10.83%
|1 Year
|-5.84%
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2385.23
|Support 1
|2353.73
|Resistance 2
|2405.47
|Support 2
|2342.47
|Resistance 3
|2416.73
|Support 3
|2322.23
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 20.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1318 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1970 k
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1247 k & BSE volume was 70 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2389.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2394.2 & ₹2362.7 yesterday to end at ₹2365.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend