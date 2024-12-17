Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.05 0.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.15 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.75 1.28%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.80 -0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 2389.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2365.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2394.2 and closed slightly lower at 2389.45. The stock reached a high of 2394.2 and a low of 2362.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of 555,948.6 crore, Hindustan Unilever's shares traded at a volume of 70,528 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3022.47, while the 52-week low is 2161.64.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22:02 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 2370.50. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 5.84%, also standing at 2370.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.44%
3 Months-15.89%
6 Months-4.2%
YTD-10.83%
1 Year-5.84%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12385.23Support 12353.73
Resistance 22405.47Support 22342.47
Resistance 32416.73Support 32322.23
17 Dec 2024, 08:34:51 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2860.0, 20.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2057.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy15151312
    Hold10101111
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1318 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1970 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1247 k & BSE volume was 70 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02:10 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2389.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2394.2 & 2362.7 yesterday to end at 2365.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue