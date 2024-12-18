Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2364.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹2365.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2380 and a low of ₹2355, reflecting a stable trading range. With a market capitalization of ₹555,267.2 crore, Hindustan Unilever's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹3022.47 and low of ₹2161.64. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 44,511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's stock experienced a low of ₹2358 and reached a high of ₹2382.8 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's price, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.51% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Hindustan Unilever is 14.51% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹2366.55, reflecting a 0.11% increase. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2382.17 and 2366.02 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2366.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2382.17. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2374.88
|Support 1
|2361.28
|Resistance 2
|2383.27
|Support 2
|2356.07
|Resistance 3
|2388.48
|Support 3
|2347.68
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Unilever share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2386.75
|10 Days
|2433.58
|20 Days
|2439.95
|50 Days
|2556.07
|100 Days
|2681.05
|300 Days
|2528.73
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2370.65, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2363.9
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at ₹2370.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2353.67 and ₹2378.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2353.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2378.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2378.03 and 2361.23 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2361.23 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2378.03. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2382.17
|Support 1
|2366.02
|Resistance 2
|2388.63
|Support 2
|2356.33
|Resistance 3
|2398.32
|Support 3
|2349.87
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 36.28% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Hindustan Unilever's trading volume has increased by 36.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹2375, reflecting a rise of 0.47%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2375, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2363.9
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at ₹2375 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2353.67 and ₹2378.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2353.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2378.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price increased by 0.08% today, reaching ₹2365.85, amidst mixed performance from its competitors. While Dabur India is experiencing a decline, other peers like Godrej Consumer Products, Marico, and Colgate Palmolive India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Unilever
|2365.85
|1.95
|0.08
|3022.47
|2161.64
|555878.05
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1098.3
|9.15
|0.84
|1541.3
|1025.05
|112336.36
|Dabur India
|504.5
|-1.45
|-0.29
|672.0
|489.0
|89399.38
|Marico
|640.8
|7.65
|1.21
|719.8
|486.75
|82926.05
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2780.35
|6.8
|0.25
|3893.0
|2341.98
|75621.52
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 20.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.62% lower than yesterday
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Hindustan Unilever's trading volume is down by 9.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹2369.95, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever touched a high of 2382.8 & a low of 2366.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2378.03
|Support 1
|2361.23
|Resistance 2
|2388.82
|Support 2
|2355.22
|Resistance 3
|2394.83
|Support 3
|2344.43
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has increased by 0.46% today, reaching ₹2374.75, in line with its competitors. Companies like Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Marico, and Colgate Palmolive India are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and down by 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Unilever
|2374.75
|10.85
|0.46
|3022.47
|2161.64
|557969.18
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1098.45
|9.3
|0.85
|1541.3
|1025.05
|112351.7
|Dabur India
|506.35
|0.4
|0.08
|672.0
|489.0
|89727.2
|Marico
|633.15
|0.0
|0.0
|719.8
|486.75
|81936.06
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2779.55
|6.0
|0.22
|3893.0
|2341.98
|75599.77
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with higher open interest in Hindustan Unilever, indicates the potential for price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2377.25, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2363.9
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at ₹2377.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2353.67 and ₹2378.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2353.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2378.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has decreased by 0.01%, currently trading at ₹2363.65. Over the past year, the stock has declined by 6.42%, reaching the same price of ₹2363.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 13.62%, rising to 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|-14.98%
|6 Months
|-4.57%
|YTD
|-10.93%
|1 Year
|-6.42%
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2378.67
|Support 1
|2353.67
|Resistance 2
|2391.83
|Support 2
|2341.83
|Resistance 3
|2403.67
|Support 3
|2328.67
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 20.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2009 k
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2365.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2380 & ₹2355 yesterday to end at ₹2363.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend