Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 2363.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2370.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2364.95 and closed slightly higher at 2365.95. The stock reached a high of 2380 and a low of 2355, reflecting a stable trading range. With a market capitalization of 555,267.2 crore, Hindustan Unilever's performance is notable given its 52-week high of 3022.47 and low of 2161.64. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 44,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's stock experienced a low of 2358 and reached a high of 2382.8 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's price, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.51% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Hindustan Unilever is 14.51% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 2366.55, reflecting a 0.11% increase. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2382.17 and 2366.02 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2366.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2382.17. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12374.88Support 12361.28
Resistance 22383.27Support 22356.07
Resistance 32388.48Support 32347.68
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Unilever share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2386.75
10 Days2433.58
20 Days2439.95
50 Days2556.07
100 Days2681.05
300 Days2528.73
18 Dec 2024, 12:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2370.65, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2363.9

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at 2370.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2353.67 and 2378.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2353.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2378.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2378.03 and 2361.23 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2361.23 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2378.03. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12382.17Support 12366.02
Resistance 22388.63Support 22356.33
Resistance 32398.32Support 32349.87
18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 36.28% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Hindustan Unilever's trading volume has increased by 36.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 2375, reflecting a rise of 0.47%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2375, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2363.9

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at 2375 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2353.67 and 2378.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2353.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2378.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price increased by 0.08% today, reaching 2365.85, amidst mixed performance from its competitors. While Dabur India is experiencing a decline, other peers like Godrej Consumer Products, Marico, and Colgate Palmolive India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Unilever2365.851.950.083022.472161.64555878.05
Godrej Consumer Products1098.39.150.841541.31025.05112336.36
Dabur India504.5-1.45-0.29672.0489.089399.38
Marico640.87.651.21719.8486.7582926.05
Colgate Palmolive India2780.356.80.253893.02341.9875621.52
18 Dec 2024, 10:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.62% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Hindustan Unilever's trading volume is down by 9.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 2369.95, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever touched a high of 2382.8 & a low of 2366.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12378.03Support 12361.23
Resistance 22388.82Support 22355.22
Resistance 32394.83Support 32344.43
18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has increased by 0.46% today, reaching 2374.75, in line with its competitors. Companies like Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Marico, and Colgate Palmolive India are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and down by 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Unilever2374.7510.850.463022.472161.64557969.18
Godrej Consumer Products1098.459.30.851541.31025.05112351.7
Dabur India506.350.40.08672.0489.089727.2
Marico633.150.00.0719.8486.7581936.06
Colgate Palmolive India2779.556.00.223893.02341.9875599.77
18 Dec 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with higher open interest in Hindustan Unilever, indicates the potential for price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2377.25, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2363.9

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at 2377.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2353.67 and 2378.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2353.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2378.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has decreased by 0.01%, currently trading at 2363.65. Over the past year, the stock has declined by 6.42%, reaching the same price of 2363.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 13.62%, rising to 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months-14.98%
6 Months-4.57%
YTD-10.93%
1 Year-6.42%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12378.67Support 12353.67
Resistance 22391.83Support 22341.83
Resistance 32403.67Support 32328.67
18 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2009 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2365.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2380 & 2355 yesterday to end at 2363.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

