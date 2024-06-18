Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 2487.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2479.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2475 and closed at 2487.55. The stock reached a high of 2509.6 and a low of 2470.05. The market capitalization stood at 582,522.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2768.5 and the low was 2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 108,339 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2487.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2509.6 & 2470.05 yesterday to end at 2487.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

