LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 2357.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2352.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.