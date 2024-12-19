Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2363.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹2363.90. The stock reached a high of ₹2382.80 and a low of ₹2355.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹554315.6 crore, Hindustan Unilever's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹3022.47 and low of ₹2161.64. The BSE volume recorded was 67,459 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2352.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹2357.35
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at ₹2352.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2347.97 and ₹2375.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2347.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2375.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at ₹2378.20. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 7.50%, also standing at ₹2378.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|-14.8%
|6 Months
|-3.6%
|YTD
|-11.09%
|1 Year
|-7.5%
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2375.22
|Support 1
|2347.97
|Resistance 2
|2392.63
|Support 2
|2338.13
|Resistance 3
|2402.47
|Support 3
|2320.72
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 21.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1055 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2003 k
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 988 k & BSE volume was 67 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2363.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2382.8 & ₹2355.55 yesterday to end at ₹2357.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend