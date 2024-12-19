Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 2357.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2352.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2363.85 and closed slightly higher at 2363.90. The stock reached a high of 2382.80 and a low of 2355.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 554315.6 crore, Hindustan Unilever's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 3022.47 and low of 2161.64. The BSE volume recorded was 67,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2352.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹2357.35

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at 2352.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2347.97 and 2375.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2347.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2375.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever's share price has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at 2378.20. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 7.50%, also standing at 2378.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months-14.8%
6 Months-3.6%
YTD-11.09%
1 Year-7.5%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12375.22Support 12347.97
Resistance 22392.63Support 22338.13
Resistance 32402.47Support 32320.72
19 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2860.0, 21.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2057.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy15151312
    Hold10101111
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1055 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2003 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 988 k & BSE volume was 67 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2363.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2382.8 & 2355.55 yesterday to end at 2357.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

