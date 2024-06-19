Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2475.05 and closed at ₹2479.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2497 and a low of ₹2473.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹583873.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2768.5 and a 52-week low of ₹2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29157 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Unilever rose by 0.02% today, reaching ₹2485, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, and Colgate Palmolive India are declining, whereas Marico is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Unilever
|2485.0
|0.6
|0.02
|2768.5
|2170.25
|583873.43
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1399.35
|-3.75
|-0.27
|1467.3
|959.55
|143128.36
|Dabur India
|598.85
|-1.2
|-0.2
|634.0
|489.0
|106118.57
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2925.0
|-21.3
|-0.72
|3068.95
|1619.0
|79555.8
|Marico
|623.85
|0.45
|0.07
|666.85
|486.75
|80732.54
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2489.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2484.4
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at ₹2489.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2473.43 and ₹2496.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2473.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2496.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Unilever has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹2487.65. However, over the past year, the price of Hindustan Unilever shares has dropped by -7.34% to ₹2487.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 25.61% increase to reach 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.08%
|3 Months
|2.17%
|6 Months
|-2.91%
|YTD
|-6.67%
|1 Year
|-7.34%
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2496.78
|Support 1
|2473.43
|Resistance 2
|2508.57
|Support 2
|2461.87
|Resistance 3
|2520.13
|Support 3
|2450.08
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2740.5, 10.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2296.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3182.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|10
|11
|12
|14
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1850 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2995 k
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1820 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2479.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2497 & ₹2473.65 yesterday to end at ₹2479.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend