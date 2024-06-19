Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2484.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2489.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2475.05 and closed at 2479.25. The stock reached a high of 2497 and a low of 2473.65. The market capitalization stood at 583873.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 2768.5 and a 52-week low of 2170.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Unilever rose by 0.02% today, reaching 2485, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, and Colgate Palmolive India are declining, whereas Marico is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Unilever2485.00.60.022768.52170.25583873.43
Godrej Consumer Products1399.35-3.75-0.271467.3959.55143128.36
Dabur India598.85-1.2-0.2634.0489.0106118.57
Colgate Palmolive India2925.0-21.3-0.723068.951619.079555.8
Marico623.850.450.07666.85486.7580732.54
19 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2489.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2484.4

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever share price is at 2489.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2473.43 and 2496.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2473.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2496.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Unilever has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 2487.65. However, over the past year, the price of Hindustan Unilever shares has dropped by -7.34% to 2487.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 25.61% increase to reach 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.08%
3 Months2.17%
6 Months-2.91%
YTD-6.67%
1 Year-7.34%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12496.78Support 12473.43
Resistance 22508.57Support 22461.87
Resistance 32520.13Support 32450.08
19 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2740.5, 10.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2296.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3182.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8878
    Buy13121211
    Hold10111214
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1850 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2995 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1820 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2479.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2497 & 2473.65 yesterday to end at 2479.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

