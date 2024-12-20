Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 2357.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2360.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2339.2 and closed at 2357.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 2383 and a low of 2337. With a market capitalization of 554,468.3 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 36,330. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied, with a 52-week high of 3022.47 and a low of 2161.64.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2860.0, 21.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2057.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy15151312
    Hold10101111
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell0000
20 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1692 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2021 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1655 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2357.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2383 & 2337 yesterday to end at 2360.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

