Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2339.2 and closed at ₹2357.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2383 and a low of ₹2337. With a market capitalization of ₹554,468.3 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 36,330. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied, with a 52-week high of ₹3022.47 and a low of ₹2161.64.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 21.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1655 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2383 & ₹2337 yesterday to end at ₹2360.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend