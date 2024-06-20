Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2492.4 and closed at ₹2484.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2497.7 and a low of ₹2452.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹577329.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2768.5 and ₹2170.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25630 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 986 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2497.7 & ₹2452.4 yesterday to end at ₹2484.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend