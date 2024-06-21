Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2457.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2478.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2459.95 and closed at 2457.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2489.55 and the low was 2447. The market capitalization stands at 582,252.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2768.5 and 2170.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 81,232 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12496.1Support 12453.55
Resistance 22514.1Support 22429.0
Resistance 32538.65Support 32411.0
21 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2740.5, 10.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2296.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3182.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8878
    Buy13121211
    Hold10111214
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2973 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2457.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2489.55 & 2447 yesterday to end at 2457.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

