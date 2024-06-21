Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2459.95 and closed at ₹2457.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2489.55 and the low was ₹2447. The market capitalization stands at 582,252.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹2768.5 and ₹2170.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 81,232 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2496.1
|Support 1
|2453.55
|Resistance 2
|2514.1
|Support 2
|2429.0
|Resistance 3
|2538.65
|Support 3
|2411.0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2740.5, 10.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2296.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3182.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|10
|11
|12
|14
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2489.55 & ₹2447 yesterday to end at ₹2457.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend