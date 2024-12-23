Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2367.25 and closed at ₹2360.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2373.45 and a low of ₹2325 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹548371.1 crore, the stock's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which has seen a high of ₹3022.47 and a low of ₹2161.64. BSE volume recorded was 166,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 22.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1655 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2373.45 & ₹2325 yesterday to end at ₹2334.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend