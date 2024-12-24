Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2344.45 and closed at ₹2334.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2352.05 and a low of ₹2315.35. With a market capitalization of ₹549,545.9 crore, Hindustan Unilever's shares traded a volume of 117,397 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3022.47, while the 52-week low is ₹2161.64, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2356.58
|Support 1
|2319.88
|Resistance 2
|2372.67
|Support 2
|2299.27
|Resistance 3
|2393.28
|Support 3
|2283.18
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2860.0, 22.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2057.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1066 k & BSE volume was 117 k.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2352.05 & ₹2315.35 yesterday to end at ₹2339.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend