Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 2334.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2339.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2344.45 and closed at 2334.95. The stock reached a high of 2352.05 and a low of 2315.35. With a market capitalization of 549,545.9 crore, Hindustan Unilever's shares traded a volume of 117,397 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3022.47, while the 52-week low is 2161.64, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Unilever on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12356.58Support 12319.88
Resistance 22372.67Support 22299.27
Resistance 32393.28Support 32283.18
24 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2860.0, 22.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2057.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy15151312
    Hold10101111
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever volume yesterday was 1183 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1872 k

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1066 k & BSE volume was 117 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2334.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2352.05 & 2315.35 yesterday to end at 2339.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

