Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilver Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilver Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:07 AM IST Livemint
Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever opened at 2491 and reached a high of 2509.35, while the low of the session was 2480.1.

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2491 and closed at 2486.25 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 2509.35, and the low was 2480.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 588760.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high has been 2741, and the low has been 2100. On the BSE, a total of 40,966 shares were traded.

05 May 2023, 08:08:17 AM IST

Hindustan Unilver trading at ₹2505.8, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2486.25

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 40,966. The closing price for the stock was 2486.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout