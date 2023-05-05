Hindustan Unilver Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2491 and closed at ₹2486.25 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹2509.35, and the low was ₹2480.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹588760.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high has been ₹2741, and the low has been ₹2100. On the BSE, a total of 40,966 shares were traded.