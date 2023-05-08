Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day
Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST Livemint
Hindustan Unilver

The opening price of Hindustan Unilever was 2500.05 in the current session. The stock reached a high of 2526.05 and a low of 2497.2.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2500.05 and the close price was 2501. The high for the day was 2524.3 and the low was 2497.2. The market capitalization was 592825.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2741 and the 52-week low was 2100. The BSE volume for the day was 16415 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:00:16 AM IST

Hindustan Unilver trading at ₹2523.45, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2501

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2523.45, with a net change of 22.45 and a percent change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

08 May 2023, 10:51:33 AM IST

Hindustan Unilver closed at ₹2501 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindustan Unilever was 16420 shares with a closing price of 2501.

