Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

1 min read.Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:00 AM ISTLivemint
The opening price of Hindustan Unilever was ₹2500.05 in the current session. The stock reached a high of ₹2526.05 and a low of ₹2497.2.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's open price was ₹2500.05 and the close price was ₹2501. The high for the day was ₹2524.3 and the low was ₹2497.2. The market capitalization was ₹592825.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2741 and the 52-week low was ₹2100. The BSE volume for the day was 16415 shares.
08 May 2023, 11:00:16 AM IST
Hindustan Unilver trading at ₹2523.45, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2501
Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2523.45, with a net change of 22.45 and a percent change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
08 May 2023, 10:51:33 AM IST
Hindustan Unilver closed at ₹2501 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindustan Unilever was 16420 shares with a closing price of ₹2501.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!