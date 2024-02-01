Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹319.85 and closed at ₹318.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹319.85, while the lowest price was ₹316. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is currently at ₹134,069.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹349.45 and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. On the BSE, a total of 77,248 shares of Hindustan Zinc were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.