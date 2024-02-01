Hello User
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 318.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at 319.85 and closed at 318.1. The highest price reached during the day was 319.85, while the lowest price was 316. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is currently at 134,069.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 349.45 and the 52-week low is 290.55. On the BSE, a total of 77,248 shares of Hindustan Zinc were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹318.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc had a BSE volume of 77,248 shares. The closing price for the stock was 318.1.

